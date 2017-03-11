  • STV
Pedro Caixinha is appointed new manager of Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The 46-year-old Portuguese boss has been confirmed as the new Ibrox boss.

New arrival: Pedro Caixinha will be the new man in the Ibrox dugout.
Pedro Caixinha has been appointed the new manager of Rangers, the club have confirmed.

Caixinha has signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox club.

The Portuguese boss will replace Graeme Murty who stepped into the role on a caretaker basis when Mark Warburton left the club at the start of February. However, Murty will remain in the dugout for the Premiership match against Celtic on Sunday.

"It is a great honour to join Rangers Football Club," Caixinha told the club's official website. "This club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace.

"Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the club. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team."

Managing director Stewart Robertson said: "We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Rangers. We compiled a shortlist of high-quality candidates for the position but we knew after our initial meeting with Pedro that he was the right man to take this club forward.

"He is a man of great experience and authority and the board has no doubt he will help us achieve our long-term goals. I would like to thank the Rangers supporters for their patience throughout the process but we were determined to appoint the best candidate possible."

He leaves the post as manager of Al Gharafa in Qatar 44 days before his contract expires, according to the Stars League club.

Al-Gharafa say they have approved the move because it is "in the interests of the club financially".

The Doha-based side added that their manager's desire to leave outweighed their wish to keep him on.

The 46-year-old played as a goalkeeper during his playing career but moved into coaching at the age of 29.

He worked mainly as an assistant until taking charge of Portuguese side União de Leiria in 2010. He has since managed Nacional and Mexican side Santos Laguna before moving to the Middle East.

In his programme notes ahead of the 3-2 win against St Johnstone last week, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said that every effort had been made to ensure that the correct choice was made for the new manager.

"We have been deliberately forensic in our search, studying every detail of each manager's character, his work and his style and we have sought many references for those who have stood out from the rest," he said.

"Above all though, our next manager will be someone who understands that defeat can never be acceptable. Rangers is synonymous with winning and we will select a manager who is also a winner.

"Frankly, results must improve and so it is vital that we appoint soon. Doing so will also allow our new manager a few months to assess the current squad while formalising his summer recruitment plans. Again, the funds are there to support the new manager."

