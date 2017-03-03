Archibald: Lindsay won't have to quit Jags for Scotland

The defender said he may not be getting international recognition because of his club.

Alan Archibald says he sympathises with Liam Lindsay's frustration at his lack of international involvement but doesn't believe it will lead to a club v country decision.

The 21-year-old Partick Thistle defender has never represented Scotland despite being a highly-rated regular in the Jags' defence.

Speaking earlier in the week, Lindsay speculated the reason he's never been included in the Under-21 setup may be due to the club he plays for.

Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning raised similar concerns when discussing Michael Devlin meriting international recognition, hinting his chances of a call up would be greater at a so-called bigger club.

But Archibald doesn't think Lindsay will have to leave Partick Thistle for the sake of his Scotland career because he tips the young prospect to seal a move away from Firhill before it becomes an issue.

"I think Liam will leave this club anyway, at some point," he told STV. "The way he's performing and developing his game, he'll not be here for much longer."

"He'd been playing really well last year, consistently good and he didn't even get in the reckoning for the Under-21s. I think that was an issue for all the guys outside of the big clubs.

"There's guys at the bigger clubs who aren't playing but they get call-ups and they play every time. I think that's where Liam was coming from.

"[The first team] is a massive step up but I don't think it does any harm to get these guys into the under-21s and get a look at them and see what they're like in that environment."