Dougie Imrie on Garner's challenge: Are we in the UFC?

The Rangers sub didn't see red for a fresh air swipe at the Hamilton player.

Dougie Imrie goes down under a clumsy challenge by Joe Garner. SNS

Dougie Imrie reacted to Joe Garner's reckless challenge in the Scottish Cup meeting by questioning whether it was a UFC match.

The Rangers substitute, who scored a hat trick in Rangers' 6-0 win over Hamilton Accies, clattered into the attacker on the touchline with a high challenge.

He missed the ball completely and made contact with Imrie's thigh but was only shown a yellow card by referee John Beaton.

Imrie was reluctant to criticise the official for not treating the foul with more severity but went on to say it would have been handled differently had it happened the other way around.

"He's just on the park, it's three minutes into the second half and there's nothing in it," the Accies goalscorer said at full time.

"I don't know if we're in the UFC, are we in the UFC?

"It's disappointing but one of those things. You either get it or you don't and I don't want to divulge too much into it.

"The referees have a hard enough job so I won't make so much of it.

"I think it was nearly a leg breaker so it was quite high to be fair.

"One thing I will say, if that's myself or Darian MacKinnon we're off the park so we'll leave it at that."

Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty also reacted to the challenge, saying: "I was worried he was going to get a red card but the referee didn't give it.

"I've looked at it again and it's more clumsy than malicious. He doesn't catch Dougie with his foot, it was more his knee or shin. But I can see how that could have looked dangerous and put us into a bad situation. Thankfully it didn't and we move on."