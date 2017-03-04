Graeme Murty: Players wanted two days off ahead of derby

The caretaker manager says it's more important to prepare for next weekend.

He said no: Graeme Murty already has his sights on next weekend. SNS

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty says he denied the Rangers squad two days off because preparation for next weekend's Old Firm derby is more important.

The Ibrox side cast aside Hamilton Accies with a comfortable 6-0 win, their biggest of the season, in the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

But Murty wasn't prepared to reward them for booking their place in the final four of the competition, and instead denied them Sunday off.

"The players are a wee bit angry with me as I've told them in they are in tomorrow but you have to deal with it and do the right things," he said.

"We're making sure we get the working week that we like. So they will be in tomorrow but off Monday. If we're going to do some work on Tuesday and Wednesday they have to get this game out of their system first.

"They've been begging for two days off but it's more important they are ready to go to work on Tuesday."