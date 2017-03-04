  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs 3-1 Ayr Utd: Cup holders Hibs book Hampden return

STV

Neil Lennon's side defeated Ayr United in the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

Hibs celebrate as they keep their Scottish Cup dreams alive.
Hibs celebrate as they keep their Scottish Cup dreams alive. SNS

Hibernian remain on course to retain the William Hill Scottish Cup following a 3-1 quarter-final win over 10-man Ayr United at Easter Road.

A 25-yard curling shot from midfielder John McGinn in the sixth minute was followed by a Jason Cummings penalty five minutes later as the holders started with some purpose.

Midfielder Craig McGuffie reduced the deficit in the 32nd minute with a stunning strike from 30 yards but prospects of a comeback diminished when defender Scott McKenna was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a wild tackle on McGinn just before the interval.

Substitute James Keatings headed in a third in the 78th minute, just moments after replacing Cummings, to secure a place in Sunday's semi-final draw, which also includes last season's beaten finalists Rangers.

Ayr had taken four points from the Neil Lennon's side in two Championship games in Leith this season but with a depleted side it was too much against a Hibs team determined to hold on to a trophy that the club had waited 114 years to win again.

Lennon was forced into one change for the match, replacing suspended stopper Darren McGregor with Jordon Forster while bringing back striker Grant Holt for Fraser Fyvie.

Ayr attacker Farid El Alagui was cup tied and boss Ian McCall also had injuries to contend with which led to a reshuffle.

Patrick Boyle, Gary Harkins, Ross Docherty, returning from suspension, and Craig Moore came in to lead the line.

The game was still settling down when McGinn gave the home side the lead, taking control of a loose ball 25 yards out before curling in a wonderful right-footed shot which gave the stretching Ayr keeper Greg Fleming no chance.

Hibs' second came when Somerset Park defender Daryll Meggatt downed Martin Boyle on the edge the penalty area - initial contact indeed might have been outside - as the Hibs midfielder drove towards goal.

After referee Walsh pointed to the spot, Cummings slammed his shot down the middle as Fleming dived to his left.

As Hibs piled forward the keeper then made a save from Andrew Shinnie at point-blank range after the midfielder had been played in by Holt's clever pass.

The visitors fought for a foothold in the game but McGuffie's piledriver caught almost everyone by surprise and gave keeper Ofir Marciano no chance.

Ayr's chances of completing the comeback took a blow when McKenna was sent packing for a reckless lunge at McGinn 25 yards from goal.

The free-kick came to nothing but Hibs regained the initiative and came close to regaining their two-goal lead early in the second half, thwarted by some desperate defending and in one instance a fine save from Fleming to prevent Meggatt slicing the ball into his own net.

The Hibees stepped up the pressure as Ayr tired.

Boyle had the ball in the net, rather fortuitously from a Cummings pass, but was ruled offside before Keatings powered in a David Gray cross with his first touch of the ball to secure their last-four place.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.