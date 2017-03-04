Hibs 3-1 Ayr Utd: Cup holders Hibs book Hampden return

Neil Lennon's side defeated Ayr United in the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

Hibs celebrate as they keep their Scottish Cup dreams alive. SNS

Hibernian remain on course to retain the William Hill Scottish Cup following a 3-1 quarter-final win over 10-man Ayr United at Easter Road.

A 25-yard curling shot from midfielder John McGinn in the sixth minute was followed by a Jason Cummings penalty five minutes later as the holders started with some purpose.

Midfielder Craig McGuffie reduced the deficit in the 32nd minute with a stunning strike from 30 yards but prospects of a comeback diminished when defender Scott McKenna was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a wild tackle on McGinn just before the interval.

Substitute James Keatings headed in a third in the 78th minute, just moments after replacing Cummings, to secure a place in Sunday's semi-final draw, which also includes last season's beaten finalists Rangers.

Ayr had taken four points from the Neil Lennon's side in two Championship games in Leith this season but with a depleted side it was too much against a Hibs team determined to hold on to a trophy that the club had waited 114 years to win again.

Lennon was forced into one change for the match, replacing suspended stopper Darren McGregor with Jordon Forster while bringing back striker Grant Holt for Fraser Fyvie.

Ayr attacker Farid El Alagui was cup tied and boss Ian McCall also had injuries to contend with which led to a reshuffle.

Patrick Boyle, Gary Harkins, Ross Docherty, returning from suspension, and Craig Moore came in to lead the line.

The game was still settling down when McGinn gave the home side the lead, taking control of a loose ball 25 yards out before curling in a wonderful right-footed shot which gave the stretching Ayr keeper Greg Fleming no chance.

Hibs' second came when Somerset Park defender Daryll Meggatt downed Martin Boyle on the edge the penalty area - initial contact indeed might have been outside - as the Hibs midfielder drove towards goal.

After referee Walsh pointed to the spot, Cummings slammed his shot down the middle as Fleming dived to his left.

As Hibs piled forward the keeper then made a save from Andrew Shinnie at point-blank range after the midfielder had been played in by Holt's clever pass.

The visitors fought for a foothold in the game but McGuffie's piledriver caught almost everyone by surprise and gave keeper Ofir Marciano no chance.

Ayr's chances of completing the comeback took a blow when McKenna was sent packing for a reckless lunge at McGinn 25 yards from goal.

The free-kick came to nothing but Hibs regained the initiative and came close to regaining their two-goal lead early in the second half, thwarted by some desperate defending and in one instance a fine save from Fleming to prevent Meggatt slicing the ball into his own net.

The Hibees stepped up the pressure as Ayr tired.

Boyle had the ball in the net, rather fortuitously from a Cummings pass, but was ruled offside before Keatings powered in a David Gray cross with his first touch of the ball to secure their last-four place.