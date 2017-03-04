  • STV
  • MySTV

Killie 1-2 Motherwell: Boyd denied dramatic qualiser

STV

The Fir Park side return to winning ways after Mark McGhee's exit

Carl McHugh celebrates Motherwell's equaliser at the start of the second half.
Carl McHugh celebrates Motherwell's equaliser at the start of the second half. SNS

Kris Boyd scored his 200th goal in Scotland's top-flight but his injury-time penalty miss cost Kilmarnock a point as Motherwell won the battle of the caretaker managers at Rugby Park.

Boyd completed his double century in the 32nd minute as Kilmarnock dominated the first half but first Ladbrokes Premiership goals from Carl McHugh and Zak Jules put Motherwell 2-1 ahead.

And the former Rangers striker smashed his spot-kick against the post as Stephen Robinson edged the contest of interim bosses with Lee McCulloch.

The Motherwell goals - a first for the club for McHugh and a first-ever for Jules - provided redemption for both scorers. McHugh suffered a serious concussion at Rugby Park on the opening day of the season and missed the first half of the campaign, while 20-year-old Jules had gifted a penalty and scored an own goal in his previous two matches.

Robinson stepped in after Mark McGhee was sacked following a 5-1 defeat by Dundee and he had full-backs Richard Tait and Steven Hammell back from injury. The Northern Irishman also brought McHugh back into a three-man central defence to join Ben Heneghan and Jules as they looked to stem the tide that saw them conceded 17 goals in four games before their trip to Ayrshire.

Motherwell struggled to get forward though in their 5-3-2 formation and Boyd hit the free-kick into the wall before coming closer after a corner when he brought the ball down and fired off the underside of the bar. McHugh did brilliantly to block Kristoffer Ajer's follow-up header.

Chris Cadden volleyed over in a rare Motherwell attack but Boyd missed two free headers before taking down Gary Dicker's long ball, holding off a challenge and steering the ball in off the post to hit his milestone. Boyd's first goal also came against Motherwell, in a 2-0 Rugby Park victory in November 2001.

Scott McDonald forced a save from Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with a clever flick just before the break but it was obvious Motherwell needed to change something and Robinson made a double substitution at the break. He maintained the shape but brought on more attacking players: winger Elliot Frear and striker Ryan Bowman for Hammell and Lasley.

The visitors got a lift within five minutes of the restart. Louis Moult met Frear's corner and McHugh reacted quickly to hit the ball high into the net from close range after the striker's header was blocked on the line.

Both sides looked to win the game with Motherwell getting some decent balls in from wide areas and Killie continuing to carry a threat. Dicker hit the bar with a powerful 25-yard volley, via Craig Samson's fingertips. The Motherwell goalkeeper touched over Kristoffer Ajer's header from the resulting corner.

Woodman pulled off a decent save from McDonald's shot from long range but could not keep out Jules' close-range header from Frear's free-kick in the 76th minute.

Motherwell looked to have withstood some late pressure until Frear got the wrong side of Callum Roberts and was penalised for a challenge by Bobby Madden, but Boyd failed to open his third century.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.