Neil Lennon: I'd swap Scottish Cup run for promotion

Hibs booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi finals with a 3-1 win over Ayr.

Premiership: Neil Lennon has his eye on the top division.

Neil Lennon said he would swap Hibernian's Scottish Cup run for promotion to the Premiership, despite the holders moving closer to retaining the trophy.

The Easter Road side defeated Ayr United 3-1 in the quarter finals on Saturday, moving them to within two games of getting their hands on the silverware again.

They ended a 114 year wait to seal the cup last May when they beat Rangers 3-2 at Hampden in a dramatic final.

Lennon says league success and moving up to the top flight is still the priority though.

"I am really excited, proud of the players," he said. "We are in the semi-final again, something to look forward to, but I would swap it all for promotion .



"We need to transfer those performances into the league because we are capable of doing that.

"It was a Championship team and no disrespect to them, but it could have been five or six today. We were really strong.

"So we need to park the cup and really concentrate on getting promotion.

"We are in both competitions, we are having a hell of a season. Our standards have dropped now and again, but the players are giving me everything."

"But I want more of that transferred into the league."