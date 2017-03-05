Joe Garner: Graeme Murty has improved Rangers players

Garners says Murty deserves a lot of credit for Rangers' thumping 6-0 cup win.

Rangers striker Joe Garner has paid tribute to caretaker manager Graeme Murty and says the team have improved during his time in charge.

Murty was asked to step in following Mark Warburton's departure from Ibrox and has had mixed results in his short time in the dugout. However, Garner says Murty's work has benefited the side and they saw the results in a 6-0 demolition of Hamilton in the Scottish Cup quarter final on Saturday.

"There's been quite a bit of criticism but the lads played really well today and hopefully we can take that form on to the Celtic game next week," Garner said. "The lads have improved under Graeme with every week.

"We spoke about it before the game, about how good a job he's done. I think all his hard work paid off today with the result and performance.

"Should he be involved in the new set-up? That's nothing to do with the players, it's the board's decision.

"I'm sure they'll make the right one but certainly, he deserves a lot of credit today."

Garner scored a hat-trick in the cup win and was optimistic that he can go on to build on his treble and make more of an impact in the remainder of the season.

He said: "I feel I've had a lot of chances recently but they just haven't been going in. I hit the post in midweek against St Johnstone and should have scored.

"If I go back through the games, I definitely should have a lot more goals.

"But I'm getting the chances so hopefully with a bit of luck a few will start going in."

Garner will have to wait for another chance to score, with the striker suspended for Rangers trip to face Celtic next week.

"I'm gutted to be suspended," he said. "But the lads will go there full of confidence and hopefully we get a good result.

"We've had a few bad results away from home but we've now put back-to-back wins together at Ibrox so we'll go into the Celtic game after a good victory."