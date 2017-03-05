  • STV
  • MySTV

Joe Garner: Graeme Murty has improved Rangers players

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Garners says Murty deserves a lot of credit for Rangers' thumping 6-0 cup win.

Backing: Garner says Murty's work has helped.
Backing: Garner says Murty's work has helped. SNS Group

Rangers striker Joe Garner has paid tribute to caretaker manager Graeme Murty and says the team have improved during his time in charge.

Murty was asked to step in following Mark Warburton's departure from Ibrox and has had mixed results in his short time in the dugout. However, Garner says Murty's work has benefited the side and they saw the results in a 6-0 demolition of Hamilton in the Scottish Cup quarter final on Saturday.

"There's been quite a bit of criticism but the lads played really well today and hopefully we can take that form on to the Celtic game next week," Garner said. "The lads have improved under Graeme with every week.

"We spoke about it before the game, about how good a job he's done. I think all his hard work paid off today with the result and performance.

"Should he be involved in the new set-up? That's nothing to do with the players, it's the board's decision.

"I'm sure they'll make the right one but certainly, he deserves a lot of credit today."

Garner scored a hat-trick in the cup win and was optimistic that he can go on to build on his treble and make more of an impact in the remainder of the season.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1382255-rangers-6-0-hamilton-garner-hits-second-half-hat-trick/ | default

He said: "I feel I've had a lot of chances recently but they just haven't been going in. I hit the post in midweek against St Johnstone and should have scored.

"If I go back through the games, I definitely should have a lot more goals.

"But I'm getting the chances so hopefully with a bit of luck a few will start going in."

Garner will have to wait for another chance to score, with the striker suspended for Rangers trip to face Celtic next week.

"I'm gutted to be suspended," he said. "But the lads will go there full of confidence and hopefully we get a good result.

"We've had a few bad results away from home but we've now put back-to-back wins together at Ibrox so we'll go into the Celtic game after a good victory."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.