Rodgers heaps praise on St Mirren after Celtic's cup win

Brendan Rodgers has said that St Mirren are the best Scottish team his side have faced this season, despite Celtic running out 4-1 winners in their cup quarter-final.

St Mirren are bottom of the Championship table while Celtic lead the Premiership by 27 points but Jack Ross' side took an early lead and were 1-0 ahead at half-time in the Scottish Cup match at Parkhead. Celtic turned on the style in the second half, scoring four goals but Rodgers paid tribute to his opponents and said his side had been tested.

"They are the best team that we have played domestically, including Premiership teams, without any shadow of a doubt," he said. "How they are at the bottom of the league I do not know. They are a very good side.

"We played Alloa here so I've got an idea of his coaching ability. He's obviously a very good coach. "He's gone in there and he's obviously got them very well organised.

"There were a couple of moments in the game that made me think of the level of coach. It's just that extra level of detail which can define coaches. I seen that in his team today."

Rodgers singled out St Mirren's midfield as being key to their success in the first half but said that his own team's performance in turning the tie around shouldn't be overlooked.

"They have good speed, they have young players with enthusiasm and energy that can hurt you," he said.

"They have the boys Stephen McGinn and Stephen Mallan in midfield who are technically gifted. They are not worried about hooking it on or smashing it. They play football.

"They have been our biggest threat domestically this season for sure.

"Let's be clear we ended the game very well in the second half. We were 4-1 up and it could have finished 6-1 or more.

"I want to compliment my players first as they were outstanding but it's worth a mention to St Mirren as they did very well."