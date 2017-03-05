Celtic drawn to play Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final

Holder Hibernian face Aberdeen in the last four of the competition.

Celtic have been drawn to face Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.





Aberdeen will play Hibernian in the other semi-final of the competition.





Celtic hold hopes of a domestic treble, having already won the League Cup and with a 27-point lead in the Premiership. They come up against city rivals they have already defeated three times this season. Brendan Rodgers' side booked their place in the draw with a 4-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday.





Rangers had already secured their last four spot with a 6-0 thumping of Hamilton 24 hours earlier.





Holders Hibernian will continue their defence of the trophy against an Aberdeen side that hasn't won the competition since 1990. The Dons defeated Partick Thistle 1-0 thanks to a Graeme Shinnie strike to keep their silverware hopes alive.





Ties will be played on April 22 and April 23 at Hampden Park.