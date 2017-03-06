Ibrahimovic and Mings charged with violent conduct

Manchester Utd striker and Bournemouth defender have been called to account by the FA.

Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been charged. PA

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings have both been charged with alleged violent conduct following Saturday's Premier League game at Old Trafford, the Football Association has announced.

The first incident seemed to culminate in Mings' studs making contact with the back of Ibrahimovic's head.

In what appeared to be retribution, the Swede looked to elbow the defender in the face when challenging for the ball soon after.

Mings could receive a longer ban. PA