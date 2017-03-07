Football Talk: Caixinha stalls, Forrest to miss derby

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

James Forrest picked up a knock against Hamilton Accies last month. SNS

New faces are on the horizon at Ibrox and it feels like announcements are imminent. Pedro Caixinha might not be one of those names, though, as his expected move to Rangers has stalled.

The Portuguese manager was meant to fly to Scotland on Monday but he's leaving the club in a sweat. Could today be the day he arrives or is it beginning to fall through?

If it does, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett has reassured Rangers that all will be ok, because he wants to step into the hot seat instead.

And the race to fill the director of football post is heating up as well after their target Paul Mitchell left his position as head of recruitment at Spurs.

Where are you going Paul?

Meanwhile, back on the pitch, James Forrest looks set to miss Sunday's Old Firm derby. He's been toiling with a knock and missed Celtic's last two games.

And Patrick Roberts could miss the Scottish Cup final should Celtic get through the semi finals. The fixture clashes with the U20 World Cup in South Korea and the winger is likely to feature for England.

