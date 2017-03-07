Peter Houston named manager of the month for February

The Falkirk boss led his side to an unbeaten run last month, winning two and drawing two.

Shut out: Falkirk suffered no defeats in February. SNS

Falkirk's Peter Houston has won the Scottish Championship Manager of the Month award for February.

The Championship side were undefeated last month, winning two games and drawing the other two.

Dunfermline were cast aside 2-0 before Dundee United were then put to the sword in a 3-0 win at home.

Falkirk then drew 2-2 with both Morton and Dumbarton.

They have since extended their unbeaten run to six games, spanning from January 28 to the weekend's 2-0 win over Queen of the South.

The victory helped them leapfrog Dundee United into second place in the Championship, although they have played two more games than Ray McKinnon's men.

Next up for Peter Houston is a trip to Ayr on Saturday while United face league leaders Hibs on Friday night.