  • STV
  • MySTV

Craig Gordon signs new contract with Celtic until 2020

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The goalkeeper has ended speculation about his future by signing a new deal.

Deal: Gordon has settled his future.
Deal: Gordon has settled his future. SNS Group

Craig Gordon has committed his future to Celtic by signing a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions.

The goalkeeper will remain with Celtic until 2020 at the earliest if he sees out the new contract.

Gordon's long-term future was in doubt after English Premier League giants Chelsea made an approach for him in the January transfer window but Celtic made it clear they had no intention of selling the 34-year old.

The goalkeeper lost his place in the Celtic team earlier this season before reclaiming his place from summer signing Dorus de Vries and establishing himself as first choice as Celtic aim for a domestic treble.

In January, Rodgers spoke about Gordon in glowing terms and denied there had been any deterioration in their relationship when he had put De Vries ahead of the Scot.

The Celtic boss said: "If treating a player that badly (is) by taking a player out and putting him back, which raises the level of his game, which gives him his first international cap for seven years, if I treated him that badly, I am sure there would be others who would want to be treated like that as well.

"So it is no different to what happened to the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Dedryck Boyata.

"I am always open and honest with players and if they are not playing how I expect them to play, I will tell them.

"In the modern game that can sometimes be difficult for the players to take because they will always find an excuse and look for someone to blame, and it is never normally them.

"But what I have found here is the responsibility the players have taken and how we have developed them, the staff, all of us together, has made many of the players make good performances this season and Craig has been no different to that."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.