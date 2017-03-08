Craig Gordon signs new contract with Celtic until 2020

The goalkeeper has ended speculation about his future by signing a new deal.

Deal: Gordon has settled his future. SNS Group

Craig Gordon has committed his future to Celtic by signing a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions.

The goalkeeper will remain with Celtic until 2020 at the earliest if he sees out the new contract.

Gordon's long-term future was in doubt after English Premier League giants Chelsea made an approach for him in the January transfer window but Celtic made it clear they had no intention of selling the 34-year old.

The goalkeeper lost his place in the Celtic team earlier this season before reclaiming his place from summer signing Dorus de Vries and establishing himself as first choice as Celtic aim for a domestic treble.

In January, Rodgers spoke about Gordon in glowing terms and denied there had been any deterioration in their relationship when he had put De Vries ahead of the Scot.

The Celtic boss said: "If treating a player that badly (is) by taking a player out and putting him back, which raises the level of his game, which gives him his first international cap for seven years, if I treated him that badly, I am sure there would be others who would want to be treated like that as well.

"So it is no different to what happened to the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Dedryck Boyata.

"I am always open and honest with players and if they are not playing how I expect them to play, I will tell them.

"In the modern game that can sometimes be difficult for the players to take because they will always find an excuse and look for someone to blame, and it is never normally them.

"But what I have found here is the responsibility the players have taken and how we have developed them, the staff, all of us together, has made many of the players make good performances this season and Craig has been no different to that."