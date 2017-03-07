Bobby Madden to referee Celtic v Rangers league clash

Madden will take charge of the match at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Appointment: Bobby Madden has the weekend's big game. SNS Group

Bobby Madden has been appointed as referee for the Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers on March 12.

Madden will take charge of his first Old Firm derby of the season when the sides meet at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Steven McLean, Craig Thomson and Willie Collum have refereed the previous three matches between the sides this season.

Celtic go into the match having won all three derbies and with a 27-point lead over second-placed Aberdeen in the league. Rangers are looking to build on a 6-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Cup last weekend but it is not yet clear if caretaker boss Graeme Murty will be in the dugout or if the Ibrox club will have made a permanent appointment in time.

Elsewhere, Euan Anderson will referee Aberdeen v Motherwell and Thomson will be the man in the middle when Hearts meet Hamilton.

Willie Collum takes charge of Partick Thistle v Inverness, Nick Walsh has Ross County v Kilmarnock and Andrew Dallas will referee St Johnstone v Dundee.