Celtic dominance down to hard work, says Kieran Tierney

The left-back says his side's huge lead in the Premiership should not be taken lightly.

Team effort: Tierney says hard work has paid off. SNS Group

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney insists his side's commanding position in the Premiership is down to the efforts of the players every day since last summer.

The defending champions are 27 points ahead of nearest rivals Aberdeen and could be just two games from clinching the title.

They face third-placed Rangers on Sunday and Tierney said anyone looking at the points gap between the teams should not underestimate the work that went into building it.

"The points gap is big but that's not come easy," he said.

"We've worked hard since day one for that. Every single day since pre-season, it's all been geared towards the league and cups and we're doing well but it's not come easy for us."

"We work hard every single day and give 100% no matter who we're up against."

The left-back was injured the last time the Glasgow sides met and watched from the stands as Celtic won 2-1.

He insisted he was not anticipating Sunday's game any more than any other match.

Tierney said: "I'm always up for every single game, no more than any other game. I like every single minute on the park. I give my all.

"It's great experience for me, I've played in a few. Last season I was on the end of a defeat but this season it has been more positive for me and hopefully it can continue."

Tierney is back to his best after a lengthy lay-off and said he is feeling the benefits of working under boss Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff.

He said additional work in training was helping him to improve in different areas, including his delivery into the box.

"He's made me, technically, a much better player," Tierney said.

"They've worked hard on that, him and the coaches, and they've just emphasised that I work on a lot of stuff.

"That's what I've done in training and after training. Touches and passes, I'm working on that, and my crossing as well.

"I'm working on a lot of stuff. I'm still young."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.