Celtic v Rangers semi-final moved to Sunday lunchtime

Hibernian v Aberdeen will be played on Saturday, April 22, at 12.30pm.

Date: Celtic and Rangers will meet again on April 23. SNS Group

The Scottish FA has confirmed the dates and times of the Scottish Cup semi-finals, with the Glasgow derby moved to a Sunday lunchtime.

Celtic and Rangers were paired together in the last four of the competition and the match has been set for Sunday, April 23, at noon.

Hibernian and Aberdeen will play their semi-final a day earlier, with a 12.15pm kick-off.

Celtic hold hopes of a domestic treble, having already won the League Cup and with a 27-point lead in the Premiership.

They come up against city rivals they have already defeated three times this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side booked their place in the draw with a 4-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

Rangers had already secured their last four spot with a 6-0 thumping of Hamilton 24 hours earlier.

Holders Hibernian will continue their defence of the trophy against Aberdeen, who have not won the competition since 1990.

The Dons defeated Partick Thistle 1-0 with a Graeme Shinnie strike to keep their silverware hopes alive.