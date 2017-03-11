Ten things you need to know about Rangers boss Caixinha

The 46-year-old has been appointed as the new Ibrox manager.

The new man in town: Pedro Caixinha will take charge of Rangers. Getty Images

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha arrives in Scotland still a fairly unknown entity.

The 46-year-old has spent his recent years managing in Qatar and Mexico but has decided to ply his trade in Glasgow, replacing Mark Warburton.

Ahead of his first media conference next week, here's what we know so far about the man now taking up the Ibrox hot seat.

1. He used to be a goalkeeper

Caixinha's playing career was short and not very sweet. He played between the sticks, spending most of his career in Portugal's second division at Clube Desportivo de Beja.

He played until he was 28 and then moved into coaching. He becomes the second former keeper to manage in the Scottish Premiership, joining St Johnstone's Tommy Wright.

2. He's spent most of his career as an assistant

When he retired in 1999, Caixinha started coaching the youths at Clube Desportivo de Beja instead.

He moved into a technical role at Sporting Lisbon in 2004 before being appointed assistant manager a year later.

This came after striking up a relationship with their manager Jose Peseiro and they went on to work as a team for several years. He assisted him at Al-Hilal, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucuresti and then the Saudi Arabia national side, before becoming a manager in his own right in 2010.

3. He was a hero in Mexico

Many journalists and supporters in Mexico say Caixinha changed a lot during his time at Santos Laguna, refreshing the league's drowsy atmosphere, becoming a fans' favourite as a result.

The stats don't exactly reflect a glowing report, having won just 44 of his 108 games in charge, but he walked away with three trophies regardless.

In addition to his two cups and one league title, Santos Laguna also reached the final of the CONCACAF Champions League in 2012 and qualified for the Copa Libertadores after a 10-year absence.

He left the club in summer 2015 after a bad start to the season.

4. His Qatari side were on the rise

Caixinha leaves Al-Gharafa following a gut-wrenching final game. Having equalised with Al Sailiya inside stoppage time last week, the visitors then snatched all three points in the 95th minute.

Despite leaving on that note, however, Caixinha had helped them improve. Last season, after he joined midway through the campaign, they finished ninth in the Stars League.

He departs with them fifth in the table, seven points off the top and as it stands, in a position to qualify for the 2018 GCC Champions League.

5. He's been to Scotland before

He trained for his UEFA pro license coaching badges in Portugal and on the advice of Jose Mourinho then came to Scotland with the same intention.

Caixinha only completed his A and B Licences because he was offered a job while studying but the Scottish FA's director of football development, Jim Fleeting, said he impressed.

Describing him as "an extremely competent coach," Fleeting told The Herald: "The Portuguese are also quite cool and Pedro was certainly very calm and collected.

"But when they get to the pitch there is this switch which goes off. They are determined that when their team goes out there they are going to deliver, they going to be the best."

6. He's forward thinking

Caixinha graduated in sports science and has a masters in training methodology so is no stranger to the technical side of the game.

He's also said to be brave and direct with his language, manner and approach, unafraid to try new things.

During his time with Santos Laguna they became the first team in the country to introduce technology to measure heart rate, passing effectiveness and distances travelled. The equipment, which also helped prevent injuries, is also used by the likes of Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Ajax.

He also introduced training techniques that were completely out of the ordinary in Mexico, working his players for up to 12 hours on some days.

7. He's a fiery character

It would appear Caixinha isn't afraid to speak his mind and some referees in Scotland may find he rocks the boat a bit.

He was sent off for some touchline tantrums during his time in Mexico so if he doesn't like the decisions he may find himself getting to know the stands. Suppose someone has to fill the gap Mark McGhee left behind in the Premiership...

And if he speaks his mind on the touchline the chances are he won't hold back in his weekly press conferences either.

He once sat down with the Mexican media and read out, one by one, a list of poor refereeing decisions which had benefited a rival side.

8. What others think of him

Mexican writer Gilberto Prado Galán:

"The Portuguese Pedro Caixinha came to Mexican football in a discreet manner, without fuss.

"Not even the most extreme and astute critic would be able to defeat his fierce spirit of a man who's stubborn, tenacious and self assured up to the last millimetre of the pitch. Caixinha did what he wanted and did very well."

Alberto Ruiz - Santos Laguna beat reporter:

"I don't know if it would be correct to say that Caixinha belongs to the Jose Mourinho school but without doubt he has all the requirements to be considered as an advanced follower of him.

"I can certainly say that no other journalist saw from such a close range his way of working. I can say without fear of being wrong that he changed the perspective of the game through his training.

"His range of exercises was so vast that I don't remember having seen the same training twice. He was an observer and he looked to change technical and mental aspects in his players."

9. He has a bullfighting hobby

Most players and managers like to spend their days off on the golf course, but Caixinha has a different sort of hobby.

He's been fighting bulls most of his life and once even saved his Dad from an attack inside the ring.

Interestingly he also compares the focus you need to a similar level of concentration on a football pitch.

"I've faced about 90 bulls in my life," he once said describing his passion. "What I like about it is the value of your team mates and the demand for perfection.

"In my coaching career, I learned a lot from fighting the bull. You have to give everything for each other. The preparation is demanding, the physical side of it, the analysis.

"It's when your blood is boiling you see when you have character."

10. He was once a Celtic brother

A video emerged showing Caixinha congratulating Celtic on winning the league when he was at their sister club Santos Laguna.

It went down a storm on social media but, as everyone knows, there's no fiercer rivalry than the ones you have with your siblings.