Celtic deal was always going to happen, says Gordon

The goalkeeper was confident he would stay despite interest from Chelsea.

Craig Gordon says it was only a matter of time before he signed a new Celtic contract, despite interest from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

The goalkeeper put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half year deal on Wednesday, keeping him at the club until 2020.

Celtic turned down two bids from the English Premier League side six weeks ago but Celtic fans were left hanging on until the end of deadline day before his short-term future was secured.

Gordon's previous deal took him up to summer 2018 after signing an extension a year and a half ago but the Scotland stopper was confident of sorting a longer agreement.

"I think after a transfer window closes people go on holiday - agents and the people at Celtic," he said, explaining the delay in signing the new contract.

"There were big time lapses between when we were talking about it but it was always going to happen. It was just a matter of time."

When asked if he considered a move to London during the winter window, Gordon said: "No, because the club never accepted any bids so until that happened there was no chance of a move.

"It was just up to me to keep playing away to the best of my ability and see what happened on that front.

"If the club had accepted a bid then things would have changed but I was happy just to keep playing and do my job.

"Then you have to consider it if the club want to sell and a team are offering a contract to come and play. 

"That's the point when things come under consideration but it never got to that."

The 34-year-old does not expect his new deal to be his final playing contract. He says despite his age and previous injury problems he still feels capable of playing on for several years.

"I want to go on as long as I possibly can and I'm very hopeful this won't be my last contract," he said.

"Whether that's here or elsewhere, we'll find out nearer the time, but I want to play at the highest level for as long as possible.

"I certainly don't feel my age is a problem. It's a good length of contract for someone in their 30s. I feel really good so I see no reason for it not to be that length. It's good stability for both sides.

