Hiring a director of football is nonsense says McCoist

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The former Rangers manager says it will not solve the problems at Ibrox.

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist insists it is "absolute nonsense" for anyone to believe that a director of football will solve the problems at Ibrox.

A new management structure is being put in place at the club following the departure of Mark Warburton and his staff last month.

Portuguese target, Pedro Caixinha, is close to finalising his move into the hot seat but it has been reported compensation is delaying the process.

Director of scouting and recruitment at Southampton, Ross Wilson, is also said to have turned down the chance to become director of football this week.

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty is currently in charge of the first team who are trailing rivals Celtic by 33 points in the Scottish Premiership.

McCoist, however, believes the role will not solve the club's problems, only investment will. 

"A director of football is not going to help Rangers at this moment in time," he told STV. "I think it's nonsense, absolute nonsense.

"Anybody who says Rangers' troubles are they don't have a director of football don't know what they're talking about.

"What Rangers need is investment and a plan.

"They talk about the director of football coming in, but what he needs is finance and investment. So unless he gets that you're just putting another wage onto Rangers Football Club.

"They need a manager who can control the football club and be supported. And by that I mean getting investment and getting better quality players in to close the gap on Celtic.

"There is absolutely no doubt in my mind, in the current state of Rangers at the moment, a director of football is not going to help them, not in the immediate future."

