Pedro Caixinha's side win 10-1 as Rangers wait goes on

Rangers managerial target Pedro Caixinha led Al-Gharafa's reserves to a 10-1 victory in what could be his final match in Qatar.

The Portuguese boss is the preferred candidate for the manager's position at Ibrox after the departure of Mark Warburton and his staff last month.

Caixinha was in charge of the second team for their comfortable win over Umm Salal, with former Rangers attacker Vladimir Weiss scoring two goals.

Hungary front man Krisztián Németh also found the net, hitting four strikes in the victory in the Middle East.

Caixinha is now on a three-week break from domestic football in Qatar as the country prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.

Rangers had hoped to offer the 46-year-old the manager's job at the start of the week, subject to the club's PLC board giving approval.

It was reported compensation was delaying the process of him replacing Mark Warburton.

Caixinha was as a goalkeeper during his playing career but moved into coaching at the age of 29.

He worked mainly as an assistant until taking charge of Portuguese side União de Leiria in 2010.

Caixinha managed Nacional and Mexican side Santos Laguna before moving to the Middle East.