  • STV
  • MySTV

Pedro Caixinha's side win 10-1 as Rangers wait goes on

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Al-Gharafa reserves win may have been his final time in the dugout in Qatar.

Leaving on a high? Pedro Caixinha could have managed his final game in Qatar.
Leaving on a high? Pedro Caixinha could have managed his final game in Qatar. STV

Rangers managerial target Pedro Caixinha led Al-Gharafa's reserves to a 10-1 victory in what could be his final match in Qatar.

The Portuguese boss is the preferred candidate for the manager's position at Ibrox after the departure of Mark Warburton and his staff last month.

Caixinha was in charge of the second team for their comfortable win over Umm Salal, with former Rangers attacker Vladimir Weiss scoring two goals.

Hungary front man Krisztián Németh also found the net, hitting four strikes in the victory in the Middle East.

Caixinha is now on a three-week break from domestic football in Qatar as the country prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.

Rangers had hoped to offer the 46-year-old the manager's job at the start of the week, subject to the club's PLC board giving approval.

It was reported compensation was delaying the process of him replacing Mark Warburton.

Caixinha was as a goalkeeper during his playing career but moved into coaching at the age of 29.

He worked mainly as an assistant until taking charge of Portuguese side União de Leiria in 2010. 

Caixinha managed Nacional and Mexican side Santos Laguna before moving to the Middle East.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.