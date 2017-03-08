Raith almost left without 'keeper after passport theft

Ryan Stevenson had to deputise in their last fixture due to injuries.

New recruit: Pavol Penksa had a long road to Scotland. Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers were almost left without a recognised goalkeeper for the second game running after their new signing had his passport stolen.

Pavol Penksa finally signed on for the Championship side on Wednesday afternoon, with the club announcing his capture hours before their fixture with St Mirren.

The 31-year-old was originally due to fly to Scotland on Sunday but his documents were stolen at Bratislava Airport.

Penksa was able to secure emergency documentation on Monday, flying via Vienna and Brussels to make it to Fife.

Outfield player Ryan Stevenson had to play in goal in the club's last league fixture against Ayr United after injury to all three of John Hughes' recognised goalkeepers.

Celtic's third choice Logan Bailly rejected a loan move last week, with the SPFL then denying a request to postpone the match.

Raith are the 15th club of Penksa's career, who was last with Tatran Presov in his homeland.

Kevin Cuthbert will remain on the sidelines for Rovers for at least four weeks with a groin injury.

Aaron Lennox is out for another six weeks with injuries to his hand and jaw, while Conor Brennan will miss the next month with foot ligament damage.