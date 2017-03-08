  • STV
Derek McInnes expects to lose Peter Pawlett to MK Dons

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Aberdeen midfielder wants to ply his trade in England.

Heading south: Peter Pawlett is set to leave Aberdeen in the summer.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects Peter Pawlett to sign for MK Dons at the end of the season.

He confirmed reports that the 26-year-old midfielder is set to join former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson south of the border.

Speaking to the Dons' Red TV, McInnes said they can do nothing to hold onto the player, who's contract expires in the summer, as he is keen to ply his trade in England.

"It's something we have been aware of for the last couple of weeks," he said.

"Contract talks with Peter have been ongoing since the turn of the year and we were given a bit of encouragement that Peter indicated he wanted to stay.

"But Peter's desire to play in England has won the day for MK Dons. So we are disappointed but he is the first player we really wanted to keep that has decided to go elsewhere."

The 26-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Aberdeen but has only made five Premiership starts this season.

McInnes continued: "We made him a good offer but ultimately it's not going to be enough. He feels that going to England is something he has always wanted to do and get that experience.

"We will wish Peter well, he has still got a lot of work to do before the end of the season to help us achieve our objectives.

"Peter was a strong performer at the weekend, showed what he was capable of, and hopefully we can get similar performances from him while he is still an Aberdeen player."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.