Football Talk: Barcelona's miracle, Kenny Miller to Hibs

After 87 minutes of their Champions League second-leg match against PSG, Barcelona were heading out of the competition. Less than 10 minutes later they had conjured three goals from nowhere and the world went crazy.

From 4-0 down after the first leg, Barca won 6-1 on the night, 6-5 on aggregate and ensured that nobody will ever again leave a match early to beat the traffic. Stunning goals, comical defending, dubious penalties and last-gasp drama - this game had the lot.

It even knocked Al Gharafa Reserves' 10-1 victory out of the spotlight.

The man behind that success in Qatar is finally, finally, expected to make the move to Glasgow and become Rangers' next manager and he'll have a decision to make over Kenny Miller. The evergreen striker is reported to be a signing target for Hibs.

Elsewhere, Ally McCoist has been scathing in his criticism of the very idea of a director of football at Ibrox, Derek McInnes has admitted he's likely to lose a star player and Cowdenbeath have failed in an audacious bid to snap up Mixu Paatelainen.

