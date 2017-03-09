Kiernan will not face Celtic after losing red card appeal

The Rangers defender failed to overturn red card received against St Johnstone.

Red: Rob Kiernan was sent off against St Johnstone SNS Group

Rangers centre-back Rob Kiernan has failed in his appeal against a red card and is ruled out of the Glasgow derby against Celtic.

The defender was dismissed for a sliding challenge from behind on Graham Cummins with 12 minutes remaining in the 3-2 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone on March 1.

The straight red for serious foul play meant Kiernan would automatically miss the following two games but Rangers appeal left him free to face Hamilton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

That appeal was heard at Hampden on Thursday but the independent panel upheld the original decision. Now, he will sit out the Premiership matches against Celtic on Sunday and Hamilton six days later.

The sending off came when the Ibrox side were 2-1 up. Steven Anderson went on to equalise nine minutes later but Emerson Hyndman sealed the points with a stoppage-time winner.

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty said: "Rob made the referee make a decision. We will have to put more meat on the bones for the appeal when we go to the board but I think it's definitely worth an appeal."