Moussa Dembele wins Premiership Player of the Month award

The Celtic striker has won the award for the second time this season.

Award: Dembele's current form has been recognised. SNS Group

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been named as the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month for February.

Dembele has been recognised for a month that saw him score seven goals in three league matches. He has since added to that with two goals against Inverness on March 1.

The 20-year old is now on 32 goals in a debut season that has seen him linked with a big money move to one of Europe's top clubs. However, both the player's representatives and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers have insisted that the player is in no hurry to leave the Scottish champions and can continue his rapid development in Glasgow.



