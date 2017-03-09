Aberdeen's Peter Pawlett joins MK Dons on pre-contract

The Dons midfielder will team up with former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson.

Heading south: Peter Pawlett will end his Dons career in the summer. SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett has signed a pre-contract with English League One side MK Dons.

The 26-year-old will end a decade at the club to join former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson south of the border.

Pawlett came through the Dons' youth system before making his senior debut in 2009. His only time away from Pittodrie was a six-month loan to St Johnstone in 2012.

Speaking to Red TV on Wednesday, McInnes admitted he could do nothing to hold onto the player, whose contract expires in the summer, as he is keen to ply his trade in England.

"It's something we have been aware of for the last couple of weeks," he said.

"Contract talks with Peter have been ongoing since the turn of the year and we were given a bit of encouragement that Peter indicated he wanted to stay.

"But Peter's desire to play in England has won the day for MK Dons. So we are disappointed but he is the first player we really wanted to keep that has decided to go elsewhere."

The 26-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Aberdeen but has only made five Premiership starts this season.

McInnes continued: "We made him a good offer but ultimately it's not going to be enough. He feels that going to England is something he has always wanted to do and get that experience.

"We will wish Peter well, he has still got a lot of work to do before the end of the season to help us achieve our objectives.

"Peter was a strong performer at the weekend, showed what he was capable of, and hopefully we can get similar performances from him while he is still an Aberdeen player."