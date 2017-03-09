Watch Dortmund, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich progress

Watch highlights of the Champions League games that Barcelona overshadowed.

Sergio Ramos, Bayern Munich and Christian Pulisic celebrate. PA

Barcelona may have stole the headlines after this week's Champions League drama but their clash with PSG wasn't the only one worth watching.

Arsenal were humiliated by yet another 5-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid comfortably brushed Napoli aside and Borussia Dortmund progressed 4-1 winners over Benfica.

There's so many goals for you to feast your eyes on so sit back, relax, and enjoy.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5353073874001-highlights-arsenal-1-5-bayern-munich.jpg" />

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5353075179001-highlights-napoli-1-3-real-madrid.jpg" />