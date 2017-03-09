Rodgers: Celtic's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona not so bad now

The Catalan giants' amazing comeback against PSG shows their quality, says boss.

Perspective: Rodgers said players can learn from Barcelona. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has quipped that Barcelona's dismantling of Paris St Germain showed his side's 7-0 defeat to the Catalan giants was not so bad.

Luis Enrique's side pulled off one of the most astonishing comebacks in the history of European football on Wednesday night, overturning a 4-0 first-leg defeat with a dramatic 6-1 win in Barcelona.

A 95th minute goal from Sergio Roberto sealed their passage to the quarter-finals.

Celtic met Barcelona in the group stage of the competition and endured a 7-0 defeat at Camp Nou, a loss that came at a time when some were questioning the inclusion of teams from smaller nations in the competition.

Rodgers said the PSG result showed how formidable Barca can be and joked Celtic's result should be re-evaluated.

"I thought our 7-0 didn't look so bad," he laughed.

"I think if they can score six against PSG then maybe it maybe wasn't as embarrassing as what you guys [in the media] said back then.

"Listen, they can do that. They can do it to us and they can do it to one of the richest teams in the world.

"It's incredible and what a message for players to be resilient and to stick with it. Big quality and belief from some of the best players in the world."