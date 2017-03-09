  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Celtic's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona not so bad now

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Catalan giants' amazing comeback against PSG shows their quality, says boss.

Perspective: Rodgers said players can learn from Barcelona.
Perspective: Rodgers said players can learn from Barcelona. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has quipped that Barcelona's dismantling of Paris St Germain showed his side's 7-0 defeat to the Catalan giants was not so bad.

Luis Enrique's side pulled off one of the most astonishing comebacks in the history of European football on Wednesday night, overturning a 4-0 first-leg defeat with a dramatic 6-1 win in Barcelona.

A 95th minute goal from Sergio Roberto sealed their passage to the quarter-finals.

Celtic met Barcelona in the group stage of the competition and endured a 7-0 defeat at Camp Nou, a loss that came at a time when some were questioning the inclusion of teams from smaller nations in the competition.

Rodgers said the PSG result showed how formidable Barca can be and joked Celtic's result should be re-evaluated.

"I thought our 7-0 didn't look so bad," he laughed.

"I think if they can score six against PSG then maybe it maybe wasn't as embarrassing as what you guys [in the media] said back then.

"Listen, they can do that. They can do it to us and they can do it to one of the richest teams in the world.

"It's incredible and what a message for players to be resilient and to stick with it. Big quality and belief from some of the best players in the world."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.