Pedro Caixinha given permission to move to Rangers

Al-Gharafa say their coach can leave because it's in their financial interest.

Cleared: Pedro Caixinha has been told he can move to Rangers. Getty Images

Pedro Caixinha has been cleared by his current employers to take up the post as manager at Rangers.

Al-Gharafa say they have approved the move saying it is "in the interests of the club financially".

Caixinha's contract with the Qatari club is due to expire in 45 days.

It's expected the Portuguese coach will now travel to Scotland to complete his move in the coming days.

Caixinha was as a goalkeeper during his playing career but moved into coaching at the age of 29.

He worked mainly as an assistant until taking charge of Portuguese side União de Leiria in 2010.

Caixinha managed Nacional and Mexican side Santos Laguna before moving to the Middle East.