Rangers agree compensation deal for Pedro Caixinha

Al-Gharafa say their coach can leave because it's in their financial interest.

Cleared: Pedro Caixinha has been told he can move to Rangers. Getty Images

Pedro Caixinha is expected to be announced as Rangers manager on Friday after the club agreed a compensation deal with his current employers.

Al-Gharafa say they have approved the move because it is "in the interests of the club financially".

Caixinha's contract with the Qatari club is due to expire in 45 days.

The Doha-based side added that their manager's desire to leave outweighed their wish to keep him on.

It's expected the Portuguese coach will now travel to Scotland to complete his move, before taking in Sunday's Old Firm derby from the stands.

Caixinha was a goalkeeper during his playing career but moved into coaching at the age of 29.

He worked mainly as an assistant until taking charge of Portuguese side União de Leiria in 2010.

Caixinha managed Nacional and Mexican side Santos Laguna before moving to the Middle East.