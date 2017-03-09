Striker retires after playing his final game in goals

Raith Rovers' Ryan Stevenson had an eventful end to an eventful career.

Ryan Stevenson's final game for Raith Rovers was between the sticks against Ayr United. SNS

Ryan Stevenson has announced he is to hang up his playing boots up after an eventful 15-year career.

The Raith Rovers striker's final bow came in the most unusual circumstances - playing between the sticks because of the club's injury crisis.

He wore the gloves, and not for the first time in his career, in the 1-0 defeat at the start of the month. He had previously also stepped in for Partick Thistle in 2015 for the final five minutes of the 4-0 defeat to Hearts.

The 32-year-old will be best remembered for his two spells at Hearts, where he made 128 appearances and scored 24 goals.



He also had memorable spells at Partick Thistle, St Johnstone and two spells at his boyhood heroes Ayr United.

Stevenson left an emotional Instagram post saying: "As a five-year-old kid I stood in my front garden and said to my dad 'I want to be a football player Daddy' and that never changed once.

"I lived my dream at 13 leaving my little village Drongan for London until last night.

"It's with a sad heart but I feel the time is right to call a day on my professional career."

He went on to thank his parents, partner, sons and coaches from school. He then continued thanking those in football who helped him shape his career.

"Robert Conner and Robert Reily for giving me a chance at Ayr to play for the team I love and support," he added.

"To Jim Jefferies and Billy Brown for believing in me to take me to a huge club in Hearts in which was no doubt the best time in my career a truly wonderful club with amazing fans.

"I lived the dream playing on big stages in big games and will forever be proud to have worn that maroon strip.

"To all my team mates over the years of which I've made many friends thank you...

"To all the fans who booed and cheered, I thank you too, for you make it truly the best sport in the world.

"Its now on to the next chapter of my life, let's hope it's as fun as the first one was."

Former team mates and supporters are beginning to leave comments for the striker on his post.

Ryan McGowan

"Pleasure to be your team mate but more importantly proud to be your mate... be some cracking bed time stories to tell the boys. All the best in the future Face of a Stevo xx"

David Templeton

"Congrats on a great career buddy. It's been a pleasure sharing a changing room and a car school with you."

Jamie Walker

"All the best to you and the wee guys mate."

Hearts fan, Gavin Wallace

"Your derby goals have ensured you'll always be welcome in Gorgie, Ryan. You left under a cloud first time and perhaps in hindsight you'd have done things different. You made up for it in your second spell though. All we ask is that when you pull on the maroon jersey you give us your all. And you can never be questioned on that front. From that beauty at Easter road to your hat trick v Killie. It was a pleasure to watch. Good luck to you and your family On your next chapter."