  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Dembele has developed into 'big game player'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Celtic boss said he always expected Dembele to score over 30 goals this season.

Moussa Dembele is a "big game player" who is perfectly suited to pressure games, according to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The French striker has been in top form, scoring 12 goals in his last six matches, and was named as Premiership Player of the Month on Thursday.

Rodgers said that he had all the characteristics to perform in high-profile matches and said that he hoped the forward's hot streak would continue when Rangers visit Celtic Park on Sunday.

"He's a big game player," Rodgers said. "There's no question about that, having worked with players that have that in big games and seeing that mentality in the biggest games.

"Working with him you can see that he has that as a young player. He has a real inherent belief in his own ability but he works hard on a daily basis.

"That's why he can go into the games with confidence. Over the course of the season, and in particular the last month, you see he's been clinical. He's been taking his chances, looked a real threat and these types of occasions he's been fantastic in.

"So hopefully that can be the case at the weekend."

Dembele has scored 32 goals already this season and is closing in on Leigh Griffiths' 40-goal tally from last term. Rodgers said he wasn't surprised by the goalscoring feats and that he had told the player last summer that he could make a huge impact.

"No [I'm not surprised], because of his calibre and his quality," he said. "I think he would tell you that when we spoke in the summer I felt that he could be north of those numbers but what he has done is made himself available.

"That's the most important thing, that he's available to play in games.

"When he's been in the team and played, he's been fantastic.

"He's a big talent and a talent that I'm enjoying watching develop.

"He's improved significantly since he's come in, I think, in every facet. His temperament, his technical ability , his understanding of the game [have all improved] and he's a real team player.

"He puts the work in and it's great to see a young boy of 20 years of age maturing in that way."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1382635-moussa-dembele-wins-premiership-player-of-the-month-award/ | default

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.