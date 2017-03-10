Football Talk: Rodgers' Rangers dig, Windass' Instafail

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Brendan Rodgers admitted he'd never heard Pedro Caixinha. SNS

Is today the day Pedro Caixinha finally touches down in Glasgow and ends this saga?

Reports suggest he didn't get on his flight from Qatar as expected, due to a paperwork delay, but he is still set to hit the sky today.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had a cheeky swipe at his rival's business, though, claiming he's never heard of the potential new manager.

And it wasn't a good night for Josh Windass either. The Rangers midfielder posted a #TBT photo of the 5-1 derby defeat on Instagram.

Fans obviously objected but Windass then kept digging that hole, trying to justify it as the "proudest day of his career."

He claimed it was because the derby defeat also happened to be his Rangers debut and nothing to do with the score...unsurprising he later deleted the post.

Meanwhile, tonight, Dundee United and Hibernian lock horns in a huge Scottish Championship match that could go a long way in determining the title race.

Scottish Championship: Dundee United v Hibs 7.45pm live on BT Sport