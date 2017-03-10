Watch Scotland face England at Twickenham live on STV

Calcutta Cup clash will be broadcast on air and online from 3.30pm on Saturday.

Contenders: Scotland travel to Twickenham on a high. SNS Group

Scotland face England at Twickenham on Saturday in one of the most highly-anticipated Six Nations matches in years - and all the action is live on STV.

Coverage starts on air and online at 3.30pm.

After wins against Ireland and Wales, Scotland could take the Triple Crown as well as the Calcutta Cup.

To do that they will have to end a long run without success against their neighbours south of the border.

Scotland have not won against England at Twickenham since 1983 and are coming up against a powerhouse on a 17-game winning streak.

Eddie Jones' side will set Scotland a formidable test but coach Vern Cotter insists his team were well prepared for the task ahead.

"The challenge is for us to combine the best parts of our performances so far in this campaign into one excellent performance at Twickenham this Saturday," he said.

"We'll need that to put us in a position to win this game and will enjoy the challenge of doing that against an England team that hasn't lost in a while."

Scotland back Tim Visser said there is no fear factor about facing England on their own turf.

"We don't go into games being scared of the opposition," he said.

"We are very confident but as typical Scots we are very conservative in how we approach the game.

"We need to be calm and composed. We need to play the game not the occasion - that is why we have to treat this as just another game of rugby."

Visser added: "We are going to where they say is a daunting place but we are looking forward to it. The last couple of weeks we have played exciting rugby.

"England know how to win games but I don't think they've been winning as smoothly as they always have.

"They have struggled up to half-time in various games but they must be doing something right to have won 17 games in a row.

"But I don't think we are a team under pressure. We go down there with a record of not much success but we have kept our feet on the ground. We have to give it our best but I think the pressure is on them."

The match will be broadcast on STV and can also be watched live on the STV Player.