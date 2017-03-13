  • STV
Tom Cairney and Ryan Fraser called up to Scotland squad

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Scotland take on Canada and Slovenia at the end of March.

Tom Cairney (left) and Ryan Fraser (right) have been handed their first chance with Scotland.
Tom Cairney (left) and Ryan Fraser (right) have been handed their first chance with Scotland. PA/SNS

Gordon Strachan has handed Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser their first senior call ups to the Scotland squad.

Cairney, who has eight caps for Scotland at youth level, has scored nine goals in the English Championship this season including a rocketed effort against Newcastle on Saturday.

Fraser has 16 youth caps for Scotland but has never featured in the first team pool before.

Stuart Armstrong could also be in line to make his Scotland debut after being included.

He was last included in the international set up for the Georgia and Germany double header a year and a half ago but was forced to withdraw through injury.

The Celtic midfielder, who scored for Celtic in Sunday's Old Firm derby, has never represented his country at senior level.

Despite three new call ups it's still an experienced squad Strachan has named. Jordan Rhodes returns for the first call up since the Euro 2016 qualifier at home against Poland a year and a half ago. 

His last appearance was in the 6-1 win against Gibraltar in March 2015.

Allan McGregor, who is now playing regularly since his loan move to Cardiff City in January, has also been included.

Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson return to the side for the friendly at Easter Road and 2018 World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew also keeps his place after being a late call-up for the 3-0 defeat at Wembley.

Matt Phillips also returns to the side for the first time since last summer's friendly double header against Italy and France.

Callum Paterson drops out through injury, while Stephen Kingsley, Gordon Greer and Jack Hamilton fail to make the pool.

Shaun Maloney has also missed out again having failed to feature for Hull City on a regular basis this season.

Scotland face Canada on Wednesday, March 22, with Slovenia travelling to Glasgow on Sunday, March 26, for the must-win qualifier.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

  • Craig Gordon
  • Allan McGregor
  • David Marshall 

Defenders

  • Christophe Berra
  • Grant Hanley
  • Russell Martin 
  • Charlie Mulgrew
  • Andy Robertson
  • Kieran Tierney
  • Lee Wallace

Midfielders

  • Ikechi Anya
  • Stuart Armstrong
  • Barry Bannan
  • Scott Brown
  • Oliver Burke
  • Tom Cairney
  • Darren Fletcher
  • James Forrest
  • Ryan Fraser
  • James McArthur
  • John McGinn
  • James Morrison
  • Matt Phillips
  • Matt Ritchie
  • Robert Snodgrass

Forwards

  • Steven Fletcher
  • Leigh Griffiths
  • Chris Martin 
  • Steven Naismith
  • Jordan Rhodes

