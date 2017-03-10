Rodgers: I understand Murty's situation ahead of derby

The Celtic boss acknowledges it is difficult to make the step up to management.

Brendan Rodgers: 'It's not an easy situation at all.' SNS

Brendan Rodgers says he empathises with caretaker Rangers boss Graeme Murty ahead of his Old Firm debut in the dugout on Sunday.

The Ibrox side were expected to appoint managerial target Pedro Caixinha ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park but Murty will remain for at least one more game.

It will be his first time taking charge in the derby - an experience he admitted was a daunting prospect shortly after stepping into Mark Warburton's role.

The Celtic manager, who started his coaching career by working with youth teams just like Murty, acknowledged how difficult it is to make the step up.

He said: "It's not an easy situation at all when you're working with the younger players and then you've got to step into that position when the manager goes.

"You would look forward to it. You'd be getting a flavour for it but nothing really prepares you. I was 15 years as a youth coach working in development football.

"I started off with kids at five, six years of age, tying their laces to progressing through every age group."

Rodgers continued: "I worked as an assistant academy director, an academy director to then eventually working with the reserves at Chelsea where I was with some of the best players in the world.

"But my first game, when I walked out at Vicarage Road as the manager of Watford, nothing prepared me for that. I had 15 years of a great grounding, nearly perfect you could say in terms of development as a coach.

"It's totally different and I'm sure Graeme will have experienced that over the last number of weeks."

Rodgers also acknowledged Murty's playing experience may have given him a head start when he first took on the role at Rangers but says that will not last in the long run.

He said: "If you've been a high-profile player, the minute you walk in you'll get that respect but then after a couple of weeks, players are looking at you and judging you, not on what you were before but what you are now, to help them as a coach."