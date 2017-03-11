Pedro Caixinha arrives in Glasgow to become Rangers boss

The Portuguese coach has travelled from Qatar to finalise the deal to take over at Ibrox.

Arrival: Caixinha is in Scotland for final talks. Getty Images

Pedro Caixinha has arrived in Glasgow to put the finishing touches on a deal that will make him the new manager of Rangers.

The 46-year old flew in from Qatar on Saturday morning after agreement was reached for him to swap Al Gharafa for the Ibrox club. The Portuguese coach left Glasgow Airport via a side exit, avoiding media and fans.

Caixinha had been identified as Rangers' preferred candidate to succeed Mark Warburton after the Englishman left the club four weeks ago.

He is now expected to take in Sunday's Premiership match against Celtic from the stands, with Graeme Murty in the dugout as caretaker manager, before formally beginning work on Monday.

Caixinha was a goalkeeper during his playing career but moved into coaching at the age of 29.

He worked mainly as an assistant until taking charge of Portuguese side União de Leiria in 2010.

Caixinha managed Nacional and Mexican side Santos Laguna before moving to the Middle East.