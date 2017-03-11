  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen 1-0 Motherwell: McGinn strikes late winner 

PA

Niall McGinn ensured three points for the Dons at Pittodrie.

Winner: Niall McGinn struck in injury time.
Winner: Niall McGinn struck in injury time. SNS Group

Aberdeen left it late but grabbed all three points against Motherwell thanks to an injury-time goal from Niall McGinn. 

The Dons had created numerous chances throughout, but could not find the net thanks to a combination of poor finishing and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Craig Samson. But McGinn curled home from Jonny Hayes' pass in added time to seal a deserved win. 

The visitors were looking to put behind them the shameful 7-2 defeat at Pittodrie just last month, and caretaker manager Stephen Robinson set them out in a 5-4-1 formation to frustrate the home side. It certainly had the desired effect in a scrappy first half which was played out mostly in the midfield, but the game was not without its chances. 

After eight minutes, Kenny McLean fizzed in a cross from the right which top scorer Adam Rooney headed over the crossbar. 

There was a bizarre booking for Motherwell centre-back Ben Heneghan, the former Chester defender cautioned for rejoining the fray without permission after treatment for a head knock. 

Scott McDonald was playing in a deeper role than usual for the visitors, and he looped a 20-yard snap-shot over the bar after 20 minutes. It was the home side, though, who were creating the better opportunities, with Samson showing excellent reflexes to push away a close-range Rooney effort just before the half-hour. And the keeper was at full stretch again shortly before the interval, this time turning a McGinn strike over the crossbar.

On the stroke of half-time, Jayden Stockley played in the effervescent McLean for another strike at goal, but the Scotland cap saw his effort comfortably held by Samson. The second half followed a similar pattern, and Hayes felt he should have been awarded a penalty five minutes after the interval as he was felled bursting into the box. 

Despite his appeals being waved away, the Irishman stayed alert to the ball coming back into the box and managed to get a shot away, which was blocked inside the six-yard box. 

Perhaps the chance of the game so far fell to Dons captain Ryan Jack after 62 minutes. The midfielder, making his return from an ankle injury, found himself on the end of a superb McGinn cross but flashed his header wide of the target. 

Samson's goal continued to come under attack, with the unlikely figure of Shay Logan popping up in the area to lash a volley over the bar when the net really should have been bulging. The visitors threatened from a Stevie Hammell corner which saw McLean clear off his own line, but Aberdeen hit swiftly on the counter and it took a superb block tackle from keeper Samson to deny McGinn. 

It looked like time was running out for the Dons, but McGinn popped up to curl home from a Hayes pass in injury time.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.