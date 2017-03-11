  • STV
  • MySTV

Partick Thistle 1-1 Inverness CT: Warren salvages point

PA

Inverness scored a late equalised to take a share of the spoils

Equaliser: Gary Warren struck late in the game.
Equaliser: Gary Warren struck late in the game. SNS Group

Inverness scored a dramatic late equaliser against Partick Thistle to salvage a precious 1-1 draw in the Ladbrokes Premiership. 

The home side dominated proceedings at Firhill but had to wait until early in the second half to take the lead when striker Kris Doolan netted his 99th goal for the club. 

However, Gary Warren's stoppage-time header ensured the visitors returned to the Highlands with a point. The hosts had won their previous three league games and retain their top-six spot in spite of the late goal. Meanwhile, Caley Thistle remain rooted to the foot of the table, one point adrift of Hamilton and three behind Motherwell and Ross County.  

Inverness midfielder Greg Tansey threatened to give the visitors an early lead but his low drive from the edge of the box fizzed wide of goal. Shortly after, Ryan Edwards had a great opportunity to break the deadlock. Owain Fon Williams could only parry a cross into the path of the midfielder on the edge of the box but with the Inverness keeper on the floor, Edwards ballooned his effort high and wide. 

Jags players then appealed for a penalty after Kris Doolan appeared to be hauled down in the box. In spite of the protests, referee Willie Collum was quick to wave play on. On the stroke of half-time, the visitors had the ball in the net as Henri Anier swivelled in the box and fired low beyond Jags keeper Tomas Cerny. 

However, the striker's joy was short-lived as the linesman flagged for offside, to the relief of the home crowd. 

The Jags continued on the front foot in the second half and the in-form Doolan came close to netting for the home side as the frontman dragged a low shot agonisingly wide after bustling his way into the opposition area. 

Moments later, Doolan got his goal as the forward poked home Edwards' powerful cross from the right wing on 57 minutes while the static Inverness defence watched on. 

The opener almost prompted an immediate response from the Highlanders, as David Raven twisted acrobatically to thunder a half-volley narrowly past the post. 

Fon Williams had to show tremendous reflexes to prevent the visitors going further behind after the ball ricocheted towards goal. As Thistle appeared set to record a fourth straight league victory, Inverness skipper Warren rose highest to meet Billy King's cross, snatching a precious point at the death for the Highlanders.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.