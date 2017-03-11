Partick Thistle 1-1 Inverness CT: Warren salvages point

Inverness scored a late equalised to take a share of the spoils

Equaliser: Gary Warren struck late in the game. SNS Group

Inverness scored a dramatic late equaliser against Partick Thistle to salvage a precious 1-1 draw in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The home side dominated proceedings at Firhill but had to wait until early in the second half to take the lead when striker Kris Doolan netted his 99th goal for the club.

However, Gary Warren's stoppage-time header ensured the visitors returned to the Highlands with a point. The hosts had won their previous three league games and retain their top-six spot in spite of the late goal. Meanwhile, Caley Thistle remain rooted to the foot of the table, one point adrift of Hamilton and three behind Motherwell and Ross County.

Inverness midfielder Greg Tansey threatened to give the visitors an early lead but his low drive from the edge of the box fizzed wide of goal. Shortly after, Ryan Edwards had a great opportunity to break the deadlock. Owain Fon Williams could only parry a cross into the path of the midfielder on the edge of the box but with the Inverness keeper on the floor, Edwards ballooned his effort high and wide.

Jags players then appealed for a penalty after Kris Doolan appeared to be hauled down in the box. In spite of the protests, referee Willie Collum was quick to wave play on. On the stroke of half-time, the visitors had the ball in the net as Henri Anier swivelled in the box and fired low beyond Jags keeper Tomas Cerny.

However, the striker's joy was short-lived as the linesman flagged for offside, to the relief of the home crowd.

The Jags continued on the front foot in the second half and the in-form Doolan came close to netting for the home side as the frontman dragged a low shot agonisingly wide after bustling his way into the opposition area.

Moments later, Doolan got his goal as the forward poked home Edwards' powerful cross from the right wing on 57 minutes while the static Inverness defence watched on.

The opener almost prompted an immediate response from the Highlanders, as David Raven twisted acrobatically to thunder a half-volley narrowly past the post.

Fon Williams had to show tremendous reflexes to prevent the visitors going further behind after the ball ricocheted towards goal. As Thistle appeared set to record a fourth straight league victory, Inverness skipper Warren rose highest to meet Billy King's cross, snatching a precious point at the death for the Highlanders.