Ross County 1-2 Kilmarnock: Boyd settles dour contest

Kris Boyd scored the winner with just five minutes left on the clock.

Kris Boyd scored late on as Kilmarnock beat Ross County 2-1 in a dour struggle at Global Energy Stadium.

The home side had the better of the chances throughout but Boyd, who led the line well all day, struck a killer blow with five minutes remaining. Conor Sammon gave Killie the lead early in the second half but Liam Boyce levelled with a fine strike in the 58th minute for the beaten hosts.

Alex Schalk missed a great chance to open the scoring in the eighth minute when he pounced on a Paul Quinn knockdown but he fired over from eight yards. Tim Chow then had a shot charged down as County continued to press for the first goal.

The home side kept threatening and another Michael Gardyne delivery was picked up by Schalk but the forward turned and shot well wide of the target. County won a free-kick in a dangerous position but Martin Woods' attempt at goal ended up tamely past Freddie Woodman's left-hand post. In a breakaway move in the 27th minute Callum Roberts drove into the box but his parting shot flew over the crossbar.

County were forced to make a change just before half hour when the injured Woods was replaced by Christopher Routis.

The home side won another free-kick in a promising position but Schalk's attempt took a deflection on its way over. From the resultant corner Quinn headed Routis' delivery past the post.

With County temporarily down to 10 men as Gardyne waited to come back on the field of play after receiving treatment, Killie struck in the 47th minute. Following a Boyd assist, Sammon swept the ball in from 15 yards.

But the home side drew level in the 58th minute when the ball broke for Boyce on the edge of the 18-yard box and he drilled into the left-hand corner of the net. Schalk forced a finger-tip save from Woodman when he curled a free-kick in from the edge of the area.

County came even closer a couple of minutes later when Kenny van der Weg blasted a Quinn cut-back onto the top of the crossbar following a Routis corner. The chances kept coming and Schalk tested the Killie keeper with a stinging shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Killie grabbed the winner five minutes later when Boyd steered the ball into the corner from close range after Quinn failed to clear the danger.

