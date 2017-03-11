Aberdeen 'never say die' attitude won game, says Docherty

Dons assistant manager Tony Docherty hailed his side's mental strength in 1-0 win.

Spirit: Niall McGinn scored a late winner. SNS Group

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty said his side showed their appetite for success in their 1-0 win over Motherwell.

The home side left it until late when Niall McGinn's strike gave them three points at Pittodrie.

Docherty said the fact that Aberdeen have repeatedly scored in the dying moments was proof that they are strong mentally as well as physically.

"We always leave it late," he said. "I think that's now eight times in all competitions we've scored in or around the last minute, and it epitomises what the squad has in there.

"We have a never-say-die attitude and keep going right to the end.

"You need to give a lot of credit to the players for that.

"There was one team trying to win the game today, and one trying not to get beat. We were up against a stuffy team. You look at the squad to see what changes you can make to change the dynamic of the game, and our substitutes did that."

Motherwell lost 7-2 at Pittodrie just weeks ago and caretaker manager Stephen Robinson admitted that being so close to a draw before being left empty-handed was painful. However, he said that he could take heart from their performance and organisation.

"It's a tough one to take," he said. "We matched them for 91 or 92 minutes, and make no mistake, they're a good side. You could see how frustrated they were - they changed their shape a couple of times.

"We came up with a game plan to be hard to break down and try to hit them on the counter-attack. I can't ask any more from the boys. They gave the club absolutely everything today."