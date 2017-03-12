Leigh Griffiths: Referee's mistake cost us three points

Griffiths says he should have had a late penalty in Celtic's 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has said that referee Bobby Madden cost his side three points against Rangers.

The Glasgow rivals drew 1-1 at Celtic Park after Stuart Armstrong's opener was cancelled out by Clint Hill's late equaliser.

However, after scoring the leveller, Rangers defender Hill challenged Griffiths for the ball in the box but Madden ruled that there was no foul.

Griffiths was adamant he should have had a penalty and a chance to win the game from the spot.

"It's a penalty," he said. "He's asking me after it if he touched the ball and the ref's asking me 'Did he touch the ball?'

"If he's not touched the ball he's got to give a penalty or book me for diving. I'm going to put the ball in the back of the net.

"If you look back he's caught me at waist height. He's not touched the ball.

"It's a decision that's done with now but it's cost us three points in the end really."

You can't go back and give the penalty [after the ref has asked]. I think Bobby Madden's the only one in the stadium who thinks it's not a penalty."

The striker said that he would now have to put the incident out of his head and instead take solace from the fact that the club was another step closer to achieving their main objective for the season.

"It's over and done with now and I can't keep going on about it and dwelling on that," he said. "It's another point gained and another point towards the title.

"We're still unbeaten. We'll take the positives from today."