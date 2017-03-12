Clint Hill said he 'got away with it', says Celtic boss

Brendan Rodgers says the Rangers defender admitted he should have conceded a penalty.

Controversy: Celtic believe they should have had a penalty SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has said that Rangers defender Clint Hill admitted Celtic should have had a late penalty against his team.

Hill scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Celtic Park but was involved in late controversy when he tackled Leigh Griffiths in the box as the striker was ready to shoot. Referee Bobby Madden didn't give a penalty and Griffiths said the mistake cost his side three points.

Rodgers said he believed it should have been a spot kick and Hill admitted as much to him after the final whistle.

"We obviously should have had a penalty right at the death," the Celtic boss said. "It was a clear cut penalty.

"It's very [frustrating]. Especially when Clint Hill tells me that he got away with it on the pitch, so that's even more so.

"Clint's a good guy, an honest fella and I know when he says it, he knows he got away with one. Probably everyone's seen it apart from the referee."

Despite his frustration at the penalty call, Rodgers said he was proud of his team's efforts.

"It's always disappointing if you lose [an equaliser] late on like that," he said. "Especially the manner of it.

"I thought we defended the first part of the free-kick well and created a space of our own making for the second phase.

"But that's the way it goes sometimes.

"I'm proud of the team today, it was a tough game. We weren't so good in the first half, I didn't think. I thought the commitment was great but we lacked positioning in our possession of the ball.

"We made a change at half-time to try and give us a bit of superiority and I thought we took control of the game then. In the second half I thought it was maybe a matter of time before we got the second goal but when it's at 1-0 there's always that little moment that can happen.

That's the way it goes. We want three points but we'll take a point."