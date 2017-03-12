Caixinha will have seen Rangers' mental strength, says Murty

The Rangers caretaker manager said players showed their critics they don't lack steel.

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty signed off from his role with a hard-earned draw at Celtic and said new boss Pedro Caixinha will have seen his team's commitment at first hand.

Clint Hill's late goal sealed a 1-1 draw for the visitors and Murty said he felt the team had sent a message to critics who had predicted a comfortable win for the defending champions. He said that Caixinha, who watched from the stands ahead of taking charge on Monday, would have seen a demonstration of his team's mental strength.

"I think he saw the players deal with what is an unbelievable atmosphere," Murty said. "It took a real man's performance to go and play in that and to stand up for a very, very good team and get something from the game.

"I challenged them all the way through the week saying 'You're the only group who believe in us. That belief can't be shaken by anything that happens.' I thought right to the end they continued to show that so I'm very proud of that aspect."

Murty revealed that Caixinha hadn't spoken to the players before the match and had left him with sole responsibility for the team on the day. The coach, who will now return to the club's Under-20 side, said that the experience of leading the team had been rewarding and he had enjoyed seeing players get the rewards of hard work on the training ground.

"I've just said to the players that I'm incredibly proud of the way they've worked and the way they've accepted me," he said. "So that is something that, in a calmer moment when emotions aren't rushing around, I can reflect upon and use, because we've got a good group of young players at Rangers and I would like to see them progress through into that first team.

"My challenge now is to make that sure that they're ready for that step. This experience will only make me better for that.

"It should give them loads of confidence because I think they stood up to the challenge of a very, very good team who move the ball well and they didn't get rattled or lose their discipline. They ensured that when we got an opportunity we actually got at them a little bit. The next game and any other game that comes for this group, they know that if they stick together and keep believing they can go and get positive outcomes."

The match finished with a controversial moment when Leigh Griffiths felt he should have had a penalty after a challenge from Clint Hill. Asked if Bobby Madden should have pointed to the spot, Murty said it "possibly" should have been.

"Rangers TV tell me it was an outstanding tackle but they are bound to say that," he laughs. "To be perfectly honest you get them, you don't get them, things happen in the game.

"We've had some hard knocks and Celtic will no doubt say it should have been a penalty but I'll just enjoy the moment, if that's ok."