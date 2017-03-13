Football Talk: McGregor return, Lennon learns Portuguese

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Return: Alan McGregor last played this time last year against Czech Republic. SNS

Today's the day we all get a little bit irate - and not simply because it's Monday - but because Gordon Strachan names his Scotland squad.

It's hard to keep everyone happy, and going by recent omissions sometimes it's hard to keep anyone happy, but let's wait and see what today's announcement brings.

Allan McGregor is tipped for a comeback. Ryan Fraser is also being talked about. Tom Cairney is another name? Sam Gallagher? And then there's Stuart Armstrong who's surely done enough for a return.

In the midst of the Old Firm aftermath yesterday, Moussa Dembele felt the heat from Celtic supporters.

After daring to mention two forbidden words in Scottish football, the striker then had to retract his comments due to many fans' sensitive needs.

Check it out in our social media section below and try not to shake your head in dismay.

Meanwhile, new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha will be unveiled today, but he'll soon not be the only manager in Scotland who speaks Portuguese.

Neil Lennon is taking lessons. Porque por que diabos não?

Today's top stories

The reaction to the Old Firm derby

The best of social media

Moussa Dembele tweeted an innocent reaction to his side's result yesterday.

STV

Six minutes later...

STV

Hearts fan becomes a fans favourite for this unfortunate moment.

And the equal to Liam Boyce's Day Off is...

The rest of the weekend's action

Today's back pages