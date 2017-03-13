  • STV
  • MySTV

Gordon Strachan: Scotland must win against Slovenia

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The 2018 World Cup qualifier takes place at Hampden on Sunday, March 26.

Vital: Gordon Strachan knows how big the game is on March 26.
Vital: Gordon Strachan knows how big the game is on March 26. SNS Group

Scotland's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia is a must-win match, according to manager Gordon Strachan.

The country's chances of qualifying for Russia next summer hang by a thread after picking up just four points in four games last year.

They reach the halfway stage of the campaign with a home fixture against Slovenia on Sunday, March 26, as they look to push up Group F.

Scotland sit second bottom, trailing leaders England by six points, and Slovenia, who currently sit in the play-off spot, by four.

The manager, whose own future also hangs in the balance, says they must secure all three points at Hampden.

"We must win that game," he said. "There's no getting away from that fact. It's a must win.

"But we're looking forward to that challenge and I think the fans will be looking forward to it as well. That challenge of going to a game you must win.

"So together we can make it a right good night for us. We have younger players coming in, more experienced players, the fans turning up and giving the support they've always given us, but we really need it on that night.

"The guys will be prepared, I'm sure the fans will be prepared, we're looking to put in a right good performance."

Strachan remained coy over his future, however, and would not be drawn on what would happen if Scotland are not able to pick up all three points.

"Fans, players, anyone who wants us to do well will be wishing us luck and dealing with anything after the game," he said.

"Everybody who wants to see us go to the World Cup will be backing us to win this game. The most important thing is three points and enjoying the build up, which we will be doing."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.