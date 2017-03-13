Gordon Strachan: Scotland must win against Slovenia

The 2018 World Cup qualifier takes place at Hampden on Sunday, March 26.

Vital: Gordon Strachan knows how big the game is on March 26. SNS Group

Scotland's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia is a must-win match, according to manager Gordon Strachan.

The country's chances of qualifying for Russia next summer hang by a thread after picking up just four points in four games last year.

They reach the halfway stage of the campaign with a home fixture against Slovenia on Sunday, March 26, as they look to push up Group F.

Scotland sit second bottom, trailing leaders England by six points, and Slovenia, who currently sit in the play-off spot, by four.

The manager, whose own future also hangs in the balance, says they must secure all three points at Hampden.

"We must win that game," he said. "There's no getting away from that fact. It's a must win.

"But we're looking forward to that challenge and I think the fans will be looking forward to it as well. That challenge of going to a game you must win.

"So together we can make it a right good night for us. We have younger players coming in, more experienced players, the fans turning up and giving the support they've always given us, but we really need it on that night.

"The guys will be prepared, I'm sure the fans will be prepared, we're looking to put in a right good performance."

Strachan remained coy over his future, however, and would not be drawn on what would happen if Scotland are not able to pick up all three points.

"Fans, players, anyone who wants us to do well will be wishing us luck and dealing with anything after the game," he said.

"Everybody who wants to see us go to the World Cup will be backing us to win this game. The most important thing is three points and enjoying the build up, which we will be doing."