Caixinha sets sights on Scottish Cup glory with Rangers

The new Ibrox manager wants his club to secure the silverware in May.

Target: Pedro Caixinha will be unveiled later today. SNS Group

New manager Pedro Caixinha has set his sights on Scottish Cup glory with Rangers this season.

The Portuguese boss, who will be unveiled to the media on Monday afternoon, hopes it will take just 75 days to lift his first trophy in Scotland.

Rangers will face Celtic in the semi finals of the competition next month and if they progress they will meet Aberdeen or Hibernian on May 27.

Caixinha watched from the stands at Celtic Park on Sunday as his new club held their Glasgow rivals to a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Premiership and he would like to see them go one step further when they next meet.

Speaking to RangersTV, he said: "In a massive club like this, I would identify three points: the history, the trophies and the fans.

"Regarding the goals, at all times we must focus on the trophies, and we are in the cup semi-final, so we need to think about winning that trophy.

"We need to think also about getting as close as possible to second position in the league. I have a positive approach, but we need to be real at the same time."

He added: "We need to construct everything on a daily basis, preparing the future and preparing in a solid way in order for you to achieve what you want.

"You need to be ambitious but you need to be realistic at the same time. We are being totally ambitious and realistic in saying that we would like to end up in the second position, and why not try to get a trophy in the Scottish Cup, too?"