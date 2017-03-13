Watch Pedro Caixinha's first media conference in full

The new Rangers manager spoke to the media at Ibrox on Monday afternoon.

Debut: Pedro Caixinha embraced the Scottish media at Ibrox. SNS

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha faced the Scottish media for the first on Monday afternoon and STV Sport streamed it live on Facebook.

The Portuguese boss discussed his search for an assistant manager, closing the gap on Celtic and being appointed before a director of football.

He also touched on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, how he likes to work on a week-by-week basis and reiterated his desire to win the Scottish Cup this season.

