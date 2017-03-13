Pedro Caixinha: This squad is the best in Scotland

Follow the key points from Pedro Caixinha's first media conference.

Pedro Caixinha says his new Rangers squad is the best in Scotland and his task now is to make sure they believe in themselves.

The new manager at Ibrox was speaking to the media for the first time and conveyed his faith in the players already at the club.

He also stressed the importance of hiring an assistant manager who understands Scottish football and his new surroundings.

Caixinha went on to discuss how he plans on closing the gap on Celtic, what his targets are and how he feels about being appointed before a director of football.

Here are the key parts of his first media conference in Glasgow.

On searching for an assistant

"It's a not a new thing for me because this is the third time I'm working abroad.

"When I went to Mexico I asked for an assistant, a local coach, in order to make that bridge.

"It will help us know everything and apply our philosophy so that's what we want in this situation.

"We have a shortlist, which is going to be presented by the management and we'll be delighted to have some interviews."

On closing the gap on Celtic

"By a lot of work, but of course football is not only about work. The main actors from this business are the footballers.

"We are also going to need some investment. It is not the time to present you with all those details but we are going to have time to prepare everything to reduce the gap."

On what he wants to do at Rangers

"One massive club like this is having a strong identity and a strong philosophy. I want to unite all of this and become stronger, so this is the basis.

"If the philosophy from the manager's side is the same philosophy as the coach everything is easier.

"We just need to bring along players and have those players with the same philosophy. If you have this, the support we receive I think we have everything that guides you to success."

On what he thinks of his squad

"For us this is the best squad in Scotland, we are going to work with the best squad in Scotland, so we just need to give them that confidence.

"The question is it is a huge difference to watch the games on video and from the stands to working with the players on a regular basis.

"I already met some of the players early in the morning, it was quite a good first impression but we have to establish that relationship with them.

"I do believe relations can make the difference and that's what we are going to do from the very beginning, starting from tomorrow."

What are the targets?

"I work on a daily basis. Even my plan cannot go further than a week.

"I prepare one single match at a time. My target is to win next Saturday and then to win the game after that."

On working with a director of football

"Once again it is a question of relations, it is a question of sharing the philosophy and it is a question of knowing how to work together.

"It is urgent for me to start working with the team, it is working at another level."